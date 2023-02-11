In a major development in the poll-bound state of Tripura, a large number of explosives has been seized in the border Gol Chakkar area in Agartala on February 11.

The arrest comes only hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visted the state to attend a series of election rallies earlier on February 11.

The accused identified as Amir Hussain has been arrested from the Ramnagar Assembly constituency in West Tripura, wherein BJP MLA Surajit Datta is contesting this poll.

Speaking to the media, an officer of the West Agartala police station said, "In a routine patrolling we identified two persons with suspicious motives, however, one escaped."

Further upon searching the accused, the police recovered as many as 10 crude bombs (locally made explosives).

Also Read: Tripura: CPIM-BJP clash in Sepahijala district, seven injured

On the otherhand, the absconding person has been identified as Mubarak Ali and the search operation is currently on to nab the culprit.

Political violence in the poll-bound Tripura has not stopped despite the deployment of tight security as around seven persons were injured after BJP and CPIM workers clashed in Melaghar under the Sepahijala district on February 10.

During a campaign, around seven people from both CPIM and BJP were injured in the incident at Melaghar.

According to the details of the incident, CPIM candidate Shyamal Chakraborty went out of the door-to-door campaign this morning. But at that time, BJP-backed miscreants started using slang for the candidate. Following this a scuffle between them took place.

At least five CPIM workers and two BJP workers were injured in the incident. Firefighters rushed to the spot after receiving the information. Firefighters rescued the injured and brought them to Sonamura sub-district hospital. But as the conditions of some of them are critical, the doctor on duty referred them to GB Hospital.