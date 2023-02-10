NEDA convenor and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hits out at TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma and said that he should retire from politics.

Speaking to the media, Assam CM said, "BJP always continued to reach out to tribal people. So if Maharaj is very happy with our manifesto then he should not contest any further, he should retire. Because he said that I am not here for power and position, so if he is happy with our manifesto he should retire," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Citing an example for Assam, the CM said, "Even in Assam's Bodoland and Karbi Anglong areas there is a 125th amendment of constitution..where it is pending the 6th schedule areas will get certain direct funding.

Also Read: Tripura: NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma ready to ally with TIPRA Motha but without 'Greater Tipraland'

Further, the CM claims that this constitutional amendment will empower all the 6th schedule of Northeast.

"With funding, with power and anti-defection law in place, Tipra Motha should retire from contesting the election and wholeheartedly support BJP, said the NEDA chief.

Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 3 addressed a mass gathering ahead of the upcoming Tripura state election in the Krishnapur Assembly Constituency of Khowai district.

In the public gathering, the NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the people of Tripura not to waste their vote for TIPRA Motha as the party won’t be able to form government in the poll-bound state.

Speaking to the media, Assam chief minister and NEDA convener said, "What is Tipraland...you have to divide Tripura to get Tipraland."

The NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the TIPRA Motha chief was in negotiation with the saffron party and also the BJP has also reached out to the Motha chief.

Also Read: TIPRA Motha can never form government in Tripura: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

With a series of meetings held earlier in Guwahati, the BJP offered the TIPRA Motha the complete package for the development, language and also economy of the tribal people.

"BJP ready for any kind of devolution but do not ask to divide Tripura," said CM Sarma.

The NEDA convener also asserted that the TIPRA Motha's chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma family was the one who created Tripura and no more can divide Tripura.

"Division of Tripura is not acceptable to BJP," said the NEDA convener.