The internal feud between CPIM and Congress has brewed ahead of the assembly election as despite having seat sharing between both the parties, they both have fielded their candidate in four seats out of 60 assembly seats.

Out of 60 seats, Left Front fielded candidates in 47 while 13 were left for Congress.

While Congress on January 28 fielded its candidates in 17 seats including in Badharhat, Barjala, Radhakishorepur and Pabiacherra Assembly constituencies.

In Badharghat Left front has fielded a candidate from the All India Forward Bloc, while in Barjala and in Pabiacherra CPIM has fielded its candidates and in Radhakishorepur candidate from RSP will contest.

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But the Congress has fielded its candidates in all four seats.

Speaking on the issue, Left Front leader Pabita Kar said they would wait till the withdrawal of candidature.

“We have seen Congress has fielded their candidates in 4 seats where already we have fielded. We will hold a discussion on the matter and solve the problem. We want Congress to field their candidate in 13 seats which the grand old party has assured during their talks. People want this alliance. And will wait till withdrawal of the candidature”.

While on the issue Congress was not available for talks.