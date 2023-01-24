Ahead of assembly polls, Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) suspended it's general secretary Aghore Debbarma from the party for his alleged anti party activities.



The letter of suspension mentioned, "As per decision taken in the Disciplinary Committee, IPFT Sri Aghore Debbarma, General Secretary (Organisation), placed under suspension due to indulging into anti-party activities for the period of 6(Six) months or until further order. Sri Debbarma is suspended under Article 5 of the Constitution of our Party IPFT. This will take with immediate effect".

While the poll fever heats up in the state of Tripura, the Indigenous people's Front of Tripura (IPFT) the ruling ally officially decided to unite with Tipra Motha and called for the formation of a single party "IPFT-TIPRA Motha".

As per sources, both parties are set to hold a meeting in Guwahati on January 21 at 8:30 PM and officially announce their party name as "IPFT-TIPRA Motha".

Earlier on January 13, India Today NE broke the report of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) joining hands with the Opposition party Tipra Motha, headed by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, head of the erstwhile Royal house of Tripura.





Also read: Tripura: IPFT and TIPRA Motha to officially unite as single party "IPFT-TIPRA Motha" on January 21