Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) which formed government in 2018 with BJP, has decided to continue the alliance with the saffron party and would field candidate in 5 seats.

Addressing a press conference BJP Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said that BJP had formed an alliance with the IPFT in 2018 through a common minimum program and had won and formed the government.

“During the five years of the coalition government, IPFT-BJP jointly worked for the development of the people. Therefore, in these five years, they did not raise their voice about the basic demand of IPFT for Tipraland. Hence, once again BJP will contest elections in alliance with IPFT”, he said.

He said that the IPFT will contest in five seats in the upcoming assembly elections including in Takarjala, Ramchandraghat, Asharambari, Kanchanpur and in Jolaibari assembly constituencies.

Youth IPFT president Shukla Charan Noyatia said the IPFT has agreed to remain in alliance with the BJP on the directives of the party's central committee and current president Prem Kumar Reang.

He further informed that IPFT will field Jayanthi Debbarma, daughter of late minister NC Debbarma, in Asharambari assembly constituency.

However IPFT said the list of candidates for the remaining four seats will be announced on january 29.

On this day, the state Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya made it clear that the BJP believes that the welfare of the people is the first priority for the development of the state.

Therefore, people are seeking overall development of the state through development. He clearly said that BJP does not support Greater Tipraland or Tipraland.

In this regard, Shukla Charan Noatia said that the problem of people in Tripura will be solved through the coalition government.