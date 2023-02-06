West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 6 arrived in poll-bound Tripura as said that it’s the second home of Banerjee.

After arriving at MBB Airport in Agartala along with Trinamool Congress general secretary, Mamata said that if West Bengal is my first home then Tripura is the second.

She claimed that at a time when BJP was torturing everyone, that time TMC was present in Tripura.

“At a time when no one was there and BJP was torturing everyone that time TMC was there. Vehicles of our MPs including Sushmita Dev, Kakali Dastidas, Abhishek Banerjee, Dola Sen and others also came under attack.

When the first Congress formed the government in Tripura that time the then MP Santoshmohan Deb, Manoranjan Bhakra, and me worked together. I know Tripura very closely and worked as my home”, said Mamata.

Claiming that Tripura is not new for her, Banerjee said, “Relationship of Tripura with West Bengal was there and will be there too. When no one was there I was there. It’s like my home as I can talk in Bengali, food is same and attire is also same”.

After delivering a speech, Mamata went to Tripurasundari temple in Udaipur under the Gomati district to perform puja.

On 7th February she will join in a mega rally and will address a mass gathering in Agartala.