Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 8 claimed that the people of Tripura are now free from Extremism, Terrorism, and violence because in 2018 BJP formed its government.



The union minister along with Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha was addressing a poll campaign in Rajnagar a bordering village situated in the South district of the poll-bound Tripura.



“The border of Bangladesh is very near Rajnagar. Now fencing has been erected and Bangladeshi can’t enter illegally. During Congress and CPIM government fencing was not erected but the work started when BJP formed the government in the centre. During Congress and CPIM government, the activity of militancy was at its peak. Nobody knew who will die and when but after BJP came to Tripura, the situation changed. Now nobody has the guts to kill or murder. People suffered a lot from Extremism, Terrorism, and violence and are now free from all these”, said the union minister.



He said in 2018 BJP raised the slogan ‘Chalo Paltai’ now everyone will say ‘Chalo Susashan Ko Majboot banaye’.

“Our party is an India-level party not like CPIM a small state party. For the last 20 years, I have been visiting Tripura and have seen the condition. From 2005 to 2018 it was a government of CPIM but then also Tripura lacking behind of overall development. After 2018 the real development took place in Tripura. It’s a new Tripura now. Giving us more five years will make Tripura the number one state in the country. I believe this time BJP will bag more seats than 2018 election”, he said.



Also read : Tripura saw massive development under BJP rule: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh