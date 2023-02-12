TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma has claimed that the main contest in Tripura will be between them and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The TIPRA Motha chief said this while addressing a rally in Tripura's Dhalai district on February 11.

''I can say that in this election, the main fight will be between BJP and TIPRA Motha. I want to tell Bengalis in Tripura that this time, Bengalis, Tribal, Muslims, and Christians will come together and will defeat BJP,'' he said while addressing the people.

He claimed that the saffron party has fooled the people of Tripura in five years and urged people to cast their vote in the favour of TIPRA Motha.

It is worth mentioning that TIPRA Motha is contesting alone in this election as no party agreed to greater TIPRA land.

On February 10, NEDA convenor and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while hitting out at TIPRA Motha said that he should retire from politics.

"BJP always continued to reach out to tribal people. So if Maharaj is very happy with our manifesto then he should not contest any further, he should retire. Because he said that I am not here for power and position, so if he is happy with our manifesto he should retire," Sarma said while speaking to the media.

Citing an example for Assam, the CM said, "Even in Assam's Bodoland and Karbi Anglong areas there is a 125th amendment of the constitution, where it is pending the 6th schedule areas will get certain direct funding.

Sarma claimed that the TIPRA Motha chief was in negotiation with the saffron party and BJP has also reached out to the Motha chief.

With a series of meetings held earlier in Guwahati, the BJP had offered the TIPRA Motha the complete package for the development, language, and also economy of the tribal people.

"BJP ready for any kind of devolution but do not ask to divide Tripura," Sarma added.

Also read: Tripura: Three-way fight will help Left-Cong alliance in upcoming elections, says CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury