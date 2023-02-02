Candidate Name: Jishnu Dev Varma,

Party Name: BJP

Constituency: 19 Charilam (ST) Assembly constituency.

Early Life: He is from Agartala. He is 64 years old. His father's name is the Late Ramendra Kishore Dev Varma and he is married to Sudha Dev Varma.

Education: He has completed his Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from Calcutta University.

By profession, he is a businessman.

Politics: Jishnu was elected to Tripura Assembly from the Charilam constituency in a by-poll in 2018. Later he became deputy chief minister of Tripura.

In this year's Assembly Election 2023, he will contest as a BJP candidate from the 19-Charilam (ST) Assembly constituency.

Also Read: Tripura Deputy CM files nomination, says BJP's election agenda will be more development for people

The Gross Total value of his moveable assets is Rs. 1.66 crores. He has no criminal record.

As many as 305 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for Tripura Legislative Assembly Election.

While on the last day of nomination submission, a total of 228 candidates submitted their nomination papers across the state.

Speaking in a press conference this evening, Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura (CEO) Kiran Gitte said that the office of the CEO has made all arrangements for the submission of nomination papers by political parties.

“Today was the last date for filing nomination papers. However not a single candidate this time faced any obstacles or problems in the submission of nomination papers. Today we have received 228 nomination papers and till January 27 the number was 77 taking the total number of candidates is 305”, said Gitte.