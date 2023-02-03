As the Assembly poll for Tripura is scheduled to be held on February 16, the principal opposition party Left Front, on February 3 released its poll manifesto keeping 22 major promises including providing all democratic rights to people and restoration of law and order which the saffron party has curtailed for the past 5 years.

Addressing a press conference at CPIM state party headquarters, Left Front convener Narayan Kar has alleged that for the last five years, a fascistic rule is prevailing in the state, and the people of Tripura have lost the to enjoy all kinds of rights and democracy murdered.

“This government is destroying the upcoming future. Crimes especially crimes against women are increasing like anything. In 2018 BJP has released vision documents but now people have understood that this all is jumla (fake). A section of BJP leaders and workers are looting the money of people and businessmen outside of Tripura and capturing everything in the state. BJP-IPFT government has dragged the state near destruction and people now want freedom for this, we have appealed of forming a government. Left and Congress will contest together and confident that we will form government in 2023”, Kar added.

In the poll manifesto, the front has promised that if the party voted to power then they will work to revive the democracy and civil rights of people, they will work for the poll violence victim’ families, and for the benefit of labor the left front will work and for the benefit of farmers and agriculture.

Kar also promised that the party would provide government jobs and would fulfill all the vacant posts, and work for better education, and against drugs.

“We will take a zero-tolerance policy on crime against women. If we voted to power we will solve the problem of 10, 323 sacked teachers by providing government jobs to them. We will work to develop the health infrastructure. If we voted to power our party will work for the development of tribals, SC, and OBC people”, said Kar.

He also said the left front promised all the people that the party will bring democracy and will return all kinds of rights to people.

“We will restore the law and order and assuring freedom of the press. This manifesto is not a manifesto but to solve the problems of the people. We keep our promise and fulfill all our demands. We are confident that the Left Front will form the government with Congress and we together will oust BJP from the state”, Kar added.

Also read: Tripura poll 2023: 259 candidates in fray, 32 nominations withdrawn