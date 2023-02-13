Claiming that the Left had treated people as slaves and themselves as a king, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13 said the Left and Congress can never develop Tripura and they want the people of Tripura to remain poor.

While addressing a mammoth gathering at Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala this evening, PM Modi said that the Left had pushed Tripura on the path of destruction.

“The cadre of Left front had occupied government offices, police stations, and trade business. The Left treated the people of Tripura as slaves and themselves as kings. I want to remind people of Tripura one thing, Left and Congress can never develop Tripura and they want the people of Tripura to remain poor. They have only one agenda, to fill their exchequer. Communists ruled Tripura for three decades and killed political opponents before every election”, said PM Modi.

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Claiming that the BJP government in Tripura is working day and night to fill the loopholes of the left front which rule the state for over 25-30 years, PM Modi said, “The first condition of development is the rule of law and order. Communist rule pushed Tripura to ruin. The people of Tripura can never forget the chaotic situation where the cadres made every aspect of life an atmosphere of fear. The Left considered the people of Tripura as slaves and themselves as kings”.

He also said that the youth and women of Tripura have shown the red card to the company of ‘Subscription and Jhanda’ (CPIM).

“The people of Tripura have already announced that they want a govt. of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas with an absolute majority. I visited many places in the state, and I am assured that the people of Tripura have decided to vote for Tripura for power. My happiness has doubled after watching the support shown by the people of Tripura for a double-engine govt. The blessings being received by the people of Tripura, the mothers, sisters, and daughters here are unprecedented. Today the whole of Tripura is saying together, only one tune is being heard everywhere – BJP government once again”, said Modi.