Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha who is also elected as the leader of the house, met the Governor of the state Satyadeo Narayan Arya to stake a claim of forming a government.

Dr Manik Saha along with BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, NE BJP coordinator Sambit Patra, MP Rabati Tripura, IPFT MLA Sukla Charan Noatia, BJP central observer Mahesh Sarma went to Raj Bhavan on Monday evening with the proposal to form the government. On this day, the Chief Minister handed over the proposal to the Governor after going to the Raj Bhavan.

Also Read: Manik Saha to continue as Tripura chief minister

In addition to the signatures of all the BJP MLAs, the proposal letter also has the signatures of the lone winning MLA of IPFT Shukla Charan Noatia.



Three people including newly elected MLA and Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, MLA Ratan Lal Nath and Rampada Jamatia proposed the name of Dr Manik Saha as Chief Minister. The Chief Minister and Cabinet members will take oath on March 8.

The full cabinet will take oath on March 8, said state president Rajib Bhattacharya. He also said that the names of cabinet ministers will be announced soon.