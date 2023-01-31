Tripura BJP MLA Dr Atul Debbarma, who tendered his resignation from his post and fielded candidature as an independent for the upcoming assembly election, has narrowly escaped from a deadly attack while returning from the office of Teliamura Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Khowai district.

Dr. Atul Debbarma, who is an MLA from Krishnapur Assembly Constituency in Khowai district, has not received a ticket from BJP this time, and though the MLA has decided to contest independently and fielded his nomination.

The incident took place after he came out from the office of Teliamura Sub-divisional Magistrate after the completion of scrutiny of his nomination paper.

“I went to the Teliamura SDM office for security at 11 AM. And when I came out of the office after two hours and took my car for my home, around 15 unidentified persons obstructed my vehicle and started vandalizing my vehicle. But however, my driver successfully escaped from the clutches of this mob. Later they started pelting stones at my vehicle”, he said.

Atul further said that he had prior information that he might come under attack and informed the police to arrange security.

“Police have also deployed security and in the presence of them this attack took place”, he said.

He however raised questions on the move of the Election Commission of India on ‘violence-free poll’.

“I have written a letter to Teliamura SDPO, Khowai District SP, and Returning Officer. I have also made a written complaint with the Observer. But still, now no such steps were taken against the attack”, said the MLA.

Debbarma however suspects that people who think Atul’s victory is confirmed, have carried this attack on him out of fear.

“They are doing all this just to stop me from contesting in this election”, he claimed.

On his resignation, he said nobody from Assembly spoke to him not even the Assembly speaker as well as the BJP state president.