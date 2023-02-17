Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on February 17 accused CPIM and Congress-backed miscreants of unleashing a series of attacks on BJP workers across Tripura post the election.

Deb, also former chief minister of the state, visited GB Pant hospital in Agartala to see the victims and later alleged that yesterday late at night in different places, CPIM and Congress-backed goons out of frustration unleashed a series of attacks on BJP workers.

“We have registered FIRs also. I came here to see the victims. Around 5 workers of our party sustained severe injuries. They have unleashed the attack on common people and on BJP workers across the state. Children also were not spared from such attacks. We have informed the Chief Minister, Director General of Police”, said Deb.

Also Read: Tripura CM slams CPIM, Congress for instigating violence during polling hours, says TIPRA Motha following same culture

He said that some persons were arrested and believed that police will take strict action and would arrest the rest of the culprits.

“In around 15 places, families of BJP workers came under attack. Many more people are admitted to other hospitals too. Taking the advantage of the night and less security when everyone was busy shifting EVMs to the strong room after the election, the miscreants launched this attack”, said Deb.

He is also confident that BJP would form the government again and that the result of 2023 will break all records of 2018.

“People of Tripura casted vote spontaneously and were a peaceful election. The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working we have seen the reflection yesterday across the state. The voting percentage in this election proves that people are happy with the work of this government. People are happy with the schemes of the BJP government and people are saying that they want BJP government again”, he told the media.