NEDA chairman and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took part in a door-to-door campaign for BJP candidate Papia Datta in 79 Tilla under Agartala Constituency on February 4.

On the other hand, PHED Minister and BJP candidate Jacob Zhimoni filed his nomination on February 4 in the presence of Neda Convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma also accompanied by Nalin Kohli.

Earlier on February 3, the NEDA chief attended as many as three rallies in the poll-bound state of Tripura.

Also Read: In Assam BJP is a bigger party and AGP is nowhere, claims TIPRA Motha chief

The NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 3 appealed to the people of Tripura not to waste their vote for TIPRA Motha as the party won’t be able to form government in the poll-bound state.

Sarma was addressing a party program in favour of a BJP candidate who is also BJP Janajati Morcha state president Bikas Debbarma at Krishnapur Assembly Constituency in Khowai district.

“Tipra Motha may win in some seats but they can’t form a government. They are not in Delhi also. Now, what Tipra Motha is promising to people, how they will work for them as they will be nowhere in Tripura or in Central? Giving a vote to Tipra Motha and not giving a vote is equal," said Assam CM and NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"They want to divide the state into two parties that no one will support it. We will work for tribal’s education, job, and employment and I want to clear that Tripura will be one state and will work for the development of Tripura”, said Sarma.