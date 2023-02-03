Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 3 addressed a mass gathering ahead of the upcoming Tripura state election in the Krishnapur Assembly Constituency of Khowai district.

In the public gathering the NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the people of Tripura not to waste their vote for TIPRA Motha as the party won’t be able to form government in the poll-bound state.

Speaking to the media, Assam chief minister and NEDA convener said, "What is Tipraland...you have to divide Tripura to get Tipraland."

The NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the TIPRA Motha chief was in negotiation with the saffron party and also the BJP has also reached out to the Motha chief.

Also Read: TIPRA Motha can never form government in Tripura: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

With a series of meetings held earlier in Guwahati, the BJP offered the TIPRA Motha the complete package for the development, language and also economy of the tribal people.

"BJP ready for any kind of devolution but do not ask to divide Tripura," said CM Sarma.

The NEDA convener also asserted that the TIPRA Motha's chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma family was the one who created Tripura and no more can divide Tripura.

"Division of Tripura is not acceptable to BJP," said the NEDA convener.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also remarked that the saffron party will sit in opposition but will not let Tripura divide but if TIPRA Motha's chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma thinks the tribal people should get power, devolution, and land rights then BJP is ready to sit for talks and sort out the issues.

"We will sit after the election also and if required even now with TIPRA Motha but one thing that is not possible is a division of Tripura apart from which everything is agreeable," said CM Sarma.

The Assam CM asserted that althought BJP is confident to win the assembly election in a majority but the NEDA will try to bring in TIPRA Motha in a table talks with only one condition which is undivided Tripura.

Earlier in a mass gathering, the NEDA convener said, “Tipra Motha may win in some seats but they can’t form a government. They are not in Delhi also. Now, what Tipra Motha is promising to people, how they will work for them as they will be nowhere in Tripura or in Central? Giving a vote to Tipra Motha and not giving a vote is equal."