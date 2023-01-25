The IG Law and Order of Tripura police has strictly directed all the Officer-in charges and Sub-divisional police officers (SDPO) not to allow any procession or bike rallies without permission. In a message, IG (L&O) has directed all the Superintendent of Police of eight districts that if any such procession takes place and is not stopped by police then departmental action shall be initiated against concerned OC and SDPO under intimation to PHQ election cell.



No procession/ bike rally without permission should be allowed if any such procession is taken without permission stop it using force the involved bikes should be seized immediately. If any such procession takes place and is not stopped by police then departmental action shall be initiated against concerned OC and SDPO under intimation to PHQ election cell”, the letter reads.

Soon after the announcement of the poll scheduled for the Assembly elections 2023 in the state, Tripura Police have registered as many as 14 cases of violence while around 12 persons have been arrested.

A senior police official, who didn’t wish to be quoted, said that as per the direction of Election Commission of India (ECI) we have intensified our security play a neutral role without biasness or partisan attitude.

“With the announcement of the poll by Election Commission of India (ECI) for the state, we have registered as many as 14 cases since January 18 from various political parties including from BJP. While we have arrested around 12 persons and also served notices to some people to appear before the police”, the police said.

The official further said that senior police officials have strictly directed all the Officer-in charges, Sub-divisional police officers, Superintendent of Polices across the state to follow the direction of Zero poll violence mission which was introduced by ECI.





Also read : Security beefed up in poll bound Tripura, 14 cases of poll violence registered, says Official