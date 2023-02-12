A tense situation prevailed in Belonia and Bishalgarh constituency in Tripura after a clash broke out between workers of BJP and CPI(M)-Congress on February 12.



Five workers each of BJP and CPI(M)-Congress received injuries during the clash that ensued in the morning time.



As per reports, workers of BJP attacked a campaign rally of CPI(M) in Belonia, following which five BJP workers were injured in a joint counter attack by the CPI(M) and the Congress. Besides, five Congress workers were injured in the attack by the BJP at Bishalgarh.



The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Congress and CPI(M) workers staged protest earlier today, blocking the road in front of Bishalgarh police station and demanding the arrest of the alleged BJP goons.

CPM and Congress leaders allaged that the police could not play any role in Bishalgarh and Belonia to prevent the attacks and counter-attacks on the Congress workers

As per reports, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman met the police officer of the Bishalgarh police station after receiving the information about the Bishalgarh incident. He went to the police station but did not find any senior police officer inside the police station. He demanded immediate arrest of the BJP attackers.



Also read: TMC lashes out at Left-Congress for helping BJP in West Bengal to serve their own interests