The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Khowai, Tripura, issued a show-cause to physical instructor of Khowai HS School, Amar Lal Saha who walked in a BJP procession on January 31, before filing nomination paper.

As a polling officer for the election commission, Amar Lal Saha was prohibited from participating in any political or pre-election program of political parties. However, prior to Subrata Majumder, the party's candidate for the Khowai constituency, filing his nomination, he was observed walking in a procession organized by the party.



A complaint demanding action against Amar Lal Saha was filed after the matter gained attention.



Khowai issued a show case notice to Amar Lal Saha on January 31 in response to the complaint filed by the SDM, directing him to explain why he participated in the procession despite being an appointed ECI polling officer. It is anticipated that the responsible officer will be dealt with.



In the meantime, CEO Kiran Gitte responded to a complaint filed by CPI (M) state secretary Jiten Choudhury requesting action against three Bishalgarh police officers for conspiring to free those accused of murdering CPI (M) workers in Charilam who were septuagenarians.



In a letter, Jiten Choudhury stated that additional SPs (Sepahijala) Ranadhir Debbarma, Rahul Das, SDPO (Bishalgarh), and Badal Saha, officer in charge of the Bishalgarh police station, should be prosecuted for manipulating the accused's bail matter. However, Kiran Gitte stated that the conduct crime had been carried out. As a result, it is not possible to resolve the old issue right now, but their actions will be scrutinized.



Also read : Tripura: CPI(M) state secretary demands immediate removal of SDPO, Additional SP of Sepahijala