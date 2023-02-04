Badharghat is one of the 60 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Tripura state in Northeast part of the country. It is part of West Tripura district and is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes. It is also part of West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency.

MLAs who represented the constituency in the past three years:

The constituency is currently represented by BJP leader Mimi Majumder who was elected as MLA in the year 2019. Majumder was preceded by Dilip Sarkar of BJP who won the 2018 assembly elections with 28561 votes by defeating CPI(M)’s Jharna Das and INC’s Ratan Chandra Das. Dilip Sarkar had also won the elections in 2013 but on INC ticket, garnering 24309 votes.

Total Population, number of voters:

As of 2001 India census, Badharghat had a population of 47,660, with male constituting 51 per cent of the population and females 49 per cent. The total number of male voters is 31005 and 30940 female voters.

Demographic Bifurcation

Badharghat assembly constituency, though is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, is largely occupied by a majority of Hindu community (94.09 per cent), followed by Muslims (4.37 per cent) and Christians (0.99 per cent).

Candidates contesting for Assembly Polls 2023 from Badharghat assembly constituency:



Mina Rani Sarkar of BJP is contesting for the forth coming Assembly elections against AIFB’s (All India Forward Bloc) Partha Ranjan Sarkar.



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