The Tripura BJP is scheduled to release its candidate list for the February 16 assembly elections today, January 27.



Speaking to media Rajib Bhattacharjee, president of the Tripura BJP, stated that the BJP candidate list had been finalized and would be released today from Delhi. He also said that the BJP will run for state assembly in the upcoming elections and will file nominations for all 60 constituencies in the state.



The state president claimed that discussions regarding alliance or seat sharing with TIPRA Motha and the alliance partner IPFT are still ongoing.



Notably, parties still have one day to submit your nomination. Because of this, supporters at the grassroots level of the party are questioning why the BJP's candidate list is taking so long to be finalized.



On January 27, the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) met to finalize the tickets for the Tripura assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP's state in charge Mahesh Sharma, and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb presided over the meeting.



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