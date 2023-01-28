Shortly after BJP announced its first list of candidates for the Tripura polls, Congress too announced their first list containing names of 17 candidates.

Sudip Roy Barman will be contesting from Agartala seat.

Sudip Roy Barman quit BJP and resigned from his MLA post on February 7, 2022. On February 8 he joined the Indian National Congress in Delhi. He contested from Agartala constituency and won on INC ticket defeating his nearest rival of BJP on June 23rd, 2022.





Congress releases names of first list of candidates for Tripura Assembly Polls

On a notice general secretary of AICC Mukul Wasnik has field candidates in 17 seats.

Prasanta Sen Chowdhury will contest from Mohanpur, Sista Mohan Das from Barjala, Sudip Roy Barman will contest from Agartala, Ashish Kumar Saha from Bordowali, Gopal Roy will contest from Banamalipur, Kesav Sarkar will contest from Majlishpur.



While Raj Kumar Sarkar who is brother of former MLA Dilip Sarkar will contest from Badharghart, Ashok Debbarma will contest from Charilam, Ashok Kumar Baidya of Teliamura, Titan Pal will contest from Radhakishorepur, Pranajit Roy from Matabari, Rubi Gope will contest from Kamalpur, DC Hrangkhawl will contest for Karamcherra, Satyaban Das from Pabiacherra,Birajit Sinha will contests from Kailashahar and Chayan Bhattacharjee to contest from Dharmanagr.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 28 released its first list of 48 candidates for the Tripura assembly elections. Tripua CM Dr Manik Saha, will run for the elections from Town Bordowali constituency.

In a statement, the BJP also announced the candidates for 48 of the 60 Tripura Polls seats.

Soon, names of other twelve candidates will be announced.

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda presided over the meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party Central Election Committee (CEC) on January 27.

In addition to other CEC members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah attended the meeting.

As a result, the names for the Tripura assembly elections in 2023 have been approved by the CEC.



Also read : Tripura Polls 2023: BJP likely to announce their candidate list on January 28