CPI(M) Chandipur Local Committee of Unakoti district has filed a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner of India against BJP candidate Tinku Roy for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct by using the building of Srirampur Samrurpar PACS Ltd. as parity's election Camp.

Secretary of CPI(M) Chandipur Local Committee Nandalal Debnath wrote, “I on behalf of the CPIM Chandipur Local Committee, bring to your attention that the BJP Contesting Candidate for 52 Chandipur Assembly Constituency, Tinku Roy has begun using the building of the Srirampur- Samrurpar Primary Agricultural Co-operative Society Ltd (PACS Ltd.) as his election campaigning camp from the 30th January”.

He claimed that the building is Public Property and no political party may use it for political campaigning when a model code of conduct is imposed.

“The PACS is a sponsoring agency for Agricultural Loans. Every year, farmers in the locality take out Agricultural Loans through this PACS. As far we know that itself has a Bye- Laws which is not give permission for any political works/activity. Not only that under the same roof of this PACS there is a sector office of the Agricuture Department, under Govt. of Tripura”, he pointed out.

The CPIM leader also said that he has filed complaint with the Returning Officer on the 30th of January and claimed that despite complaints to the RO, with the exception of removing the Election Office Banner, and other publicity materials which was fixed on the vitrifying building the BJP workers did nothing. They also continues to use this building for election campaigning to this day.

The CPIM leader has also requested to take the necessary steps to secure the model code of conduct and seal the building until the completion of the election.



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