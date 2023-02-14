With the poll campaigning for the upcoming Tripura Assembly polls drawing its curtain on February 14, candidates have been allowed to give final push to reach out to maximum electors as the campaigning will come to an end at 4pm today.

The state will go to vote on February 16, and on March 2, the results will be announced.

Up until 4 pm of February 14, normal political campaigning is permitted. The state has enacted Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code through February 17.



On the other hand, candidates and four other members can campaign door-to-door in their constituencies without receiving any compensation.



More than 56000 postal ballots have been distributed throughout Tripura at this time. Drivers, BSNL employees, and poll officials have all received one hundred percent of postal ballots.



Additionally, drugs, cash, and Rs 44 crore have been seized, and 1,600 preventative arrests have been made.



The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has imposed section 144 CrPC from February 13 at 10 PM that will continue till 6 AM of February 17.



Speaking at a press conference, CEO Kiran Gitte said, “We have taken various steps on law and order issues. Before December around 100 companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) arrived while before the declaration of election another 100 companies arrived and after the 18th of January more than 200 companies arrived which we have deployed across the state along with this we have more than 20, 000 police and TSR”.



He, however, claimed that this time the number of incidents is less than in 2018 as in the year 2018 Assembly election cases around 309 were registered while till 11th of February this year only 100 cases were registered.



Also read : Tripura: Section 144 imposed ahead of assembly election, strict vigil across state



