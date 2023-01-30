Massive simultaneous exodus from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across Tripura, soon after the declaration of the candidates list for the forthcoming assembly election in the state slated to be held on February 16.



Ever since the full list of candidates was released more than thousands of party workers have revolted against the BJP leadership for their alleged failure in selecting suitable candidates.



This internal feud among the BJP workers, and supporters brewed in assembly constituencies like Chandipur in Unakoti district where BJP projected its general secretary Tinku Roy, in Bagbasa and Kadamtala-Kurti of North district, in Bishalgarh, Jubarajnagar and in Kamalasagar assembly constituencies.



The recent exodus took place in the Jubarajnagar Assembly constituency in Dharmanagar Sub-division under North district where more than hundred families led by Dr. Tamojit Nath, in-charge of State BJP doctor Cell, General Secretary of Mandal of Yuvraj Nagar Assembly Constituency Bhanu Debnath Janjati Morchar District Vice President Maia Darlong and other left the party.



Dr. Tamojit Nath alleged that the way BJP has carried out its activities in the assembly it was next to impossible for them to stay in the party.



He further claimed that they have repeatedly flagged the issue before the senior BJP leadership but no steps have been taken.



Meanwhile, problem was created in the Dhalai district after BJP dropped renowned leader and sitting MLA Parimal Debbarma and said that BJP is on the way to destruction.



Parimal on his Facebook wrote, “The purpose of the unscrupulous will never succeed. The final decision is by tonight. The organization is on the way to destruction”.



However, sources said that Debbarma is likely to join Congress today.

The step of Debbarma came after BJP fielded two of its candidates against whom many allegations were rose by the local BJP workers.



Another Karyakarta of BJP from Chandipur Assembly Constituency of North district resigned from party as BJP has failed to field any local candidate in the assembly.



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