Chairman of Tipra Motha Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on February 5 ruled out any possibilities of a pre-poll alliance with any other political party without any written assurance.



While speaking at a mega gathering of Tipra Motha at Dewan Bazar in Charilam Assembly Constituency, Pradyot who is also the royal scion of the state said, “This time we will not go in any kind of pre-poll alliance without any written assurance. Once any party gives us written assurance they can talk with us and without written assurance, we will sit in the opposition rather than a seat in the government. We don’t want to make the same mistake like IPFT did in the year 2018”.



He lashed out at the ruling BJP for failing in fulfilling the promises they made during the 2018 election

“Many leaders came from Delhi promised of development, hike in wages of MNREGA and etc, and the same thing they have said in 2018. It’s been five years did BJP fulfill anything? These leaders were nowhere in the last five years. Now again they came give big promises and left”, he said.

Pradyot claimed that pressures were mounted on him go into alliance with CPIM, Congress, and BJP for an alliance.



“But I don’t want it because of my Tiprasa people. I can’t deprive my people. I want everything in writing. The way IPFT fooled people, I can’t do the same. They thought they will give me a post and power, so I decided not to contest and would campaign for my tiprasa. Nobody can buy Pradyot Manikya”, he said.



He is also confident that his party will win in all 42 seats without any secret understanding and alliance.

“Our politics is not against anyone, our politics is for constitutional solution, for education, for development but their politics is hindu-muslim, India-China and etc. The people of Tripura received nothing in these five years. BJP fooled people. When Mevar Kumar Jamatia raised issues for people BJP remove him from minister post”, he added.



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