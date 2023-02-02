The seat sharing between Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) and Congress has been finalized with CPI(M) in the fray in 47 seats and Congress in 13 seats.



As per reports, the Congress will not contest its candidate in the Badarghar seat. In return, CPI(M) will leave the Pabiachhara seat for themselves. The entire matter will be clear on February 2, on the last day if withdrawal of nomination papers.



Meanwhile, no decision has been taken regarding the CPI(M) seat sharing with TIPRA Motha. The chief of TIPRA Motha Pradyot Manikya Debbarma who is currently in Shillong, will come to Tripura on February 4.



However, TIPRA Motha spokesperson Anthony Debbarma said that they will not withdraw their candidates from any seat from February 2 onwards. TIPRA Motha will be fighting in all the 43 seats.



Additionally, Congress has been requested by the CPI(M) to withdraw candidates from additional seats if any.



Earlier, former Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on January 30 said that a new dawn is waiting for Tripura as people are eagerly waiting to exercise their franchise.

After the submission of nomination papers for election, Roy Barman who will contest from 6 Agartala the home turf, said people will take the right decision on February 16 as they have understood the present scenario of the state.

“I have submitted a nomination paper on behalf of Congress and will contest from 6 Agartala Assembly Constituency. I believe the people of the state will take the right decision on February 16 understanding the present scenario of the state. The mood of the people is very happy and waiting to exercise their franchise and waiting for restoring democracy in the state which was curtailed in the last five years. A new dawn is waiting for Tripura”, said Roy Barman.

On the recent political understanding between CPIM and Congress, Roy Barman termed it as a seat-sharing but not an alliance.

“The left parties have left 13 seats for us and so far strength is concerned, we are equally as strong as the left party almost in all the assembly constituencies. We scarifies their thought and AICC also took stock of the ground using various inputs and agencies and thought that Congress should fight in minimum 17 seats and so we have fielded candidates in 17 seats”, the congress leader said.

On free and fair polls he said, “We have cent per cent faith in the election commission of India and believed that for the free and fair election to exercise their franchise by the electors it will be done in accordance”.





Also read : Tripura: CPI(M) state secretary demands immediate removal of SDPO, Additional SP of Sepahijala



