Workers and leaders of the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) are reluctant to endorse the BJP-backed IPFT candidate for the Kanchanpur and Julaibari seats.

The name of the counter-independent candidate was announced at a press conference by a section of the IPFT leaders and workers on January 29. In a similar manner, protests were held against the TIPRA Motha candidate in Mandai and the IPFT candidate in Julaibari.

The protest virus is putting pressure on the leaders of all parties, with the exception of the CPI(M).

IPFT party members staged a protest at Mandai on January 29, against the candidate for TIPRA Motha. The slogan "Go Back" was used. Pradyot Bikram's assistance is being sought by supporters on the ground.

Notably, the Thirteenth Tripura Assembly Election is likely the first state election in the state's history due to the ire and protests of own party workers at the various factories.

Following the release of the candidate list, the state's major political parties—the BJP, CPM, and Congress—as well as the regional parties IPFT and Tipramatha and their employees at the grassroots level have all expressed dissatisfaction.

However, the CPIM's discontent is less widespread elsewhere, with the exception of the CPIM's Rishyamukh constituency's elderly and ill candidates. However, there is no other party in which the party office has not been vandalized immediately following the candidate's announcement.





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