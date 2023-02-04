Town Bordowali is one of the 60 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Tripura state in Northeastern part of the country. It is in West Tripura district and is part of Tripura West (Lok Sabha Constituency).

MLAs who represented the constituency in the past three years:

The constituency is represented by the current Chief Minister of Tripura Dr Manik Saha. Earlier, Asish Kumar Saha won the 2018 Legislative Assembly election on BJP ticket winning 24293 votes (61.95 per cent of votes). Asish Kumar Saha was preceded by Sudhir Ranjan Majumder who won by 14190 votes on INC ticket.

In 2017, Asish Kumar Saha was one of the six MLAs from All India Trinamool Congress who joined Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2022, he rejoined Indian National Congress.

In 2022, Dr Manik Saha of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Asish Kumar Saha of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 6104 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Pratima Bhoumik won from Tripura West Lok Sabha (MP) seat with margin of 305689 votes by defeating Subal Bhowmik of the Indian National Congress.

Total number of voters:

The total number of voters is 47,080 with male voters taking the lesser chunk of 22301 and female voters represented by a larger chunk of population of 24,778.

Electoral Seat

Town Bordowali is a general seat with a population mostly occupied by a majority chunk of Hindu populace followed by Muslims and Christians

Candidates contesting for Assembly Polls 2023 from Town Bordowali assembly constituency:

Dr Manik Saha is contesting on BJP ticket against Asish Kumar Saha of Indian National Congress. The BJP came to power in Tripura for the first time in 2018 which was considered a bastion for the Left parties.



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