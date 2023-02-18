In Tripura, post poll violence rocked Kumarghat area in Unakoti district. A huge number of police forces were deployed to disperse the people and control the violence.

On February 17, post-poll violence erupted in Tripura as the residences of party workers and offices of both the ruling and opposition parties were attacked. Several people were injured in the incidents that unfolded.

In one instance, at least four people were injured in an attack and counter-attack at a residential area in Agartala. Two live bombs were also recovered by the police from the Vivekananda Housing Colony following the clash.

The CPI(M) and Congress had previously blamed the police for their poor response to violators, and now the ruling BJP is also following suit. The BJP's State General Secretary and 6-Agartala constituency candidate, Papia Datta, led a protest in front of the New Capital Complex police station, briefly blocking the road to the secretariat complex.

In response, the irate BJP supporters demanded the arrest of the Congress-CPI(M) sponsored miscreants responsible for the attack on the housing colony. Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman and CPI(M) leader Krishna Majumder met with the colony's residents and accused the BJP of causing the unrest.

Violence was also reported in several other areas of the state, including Bishalgarh, Matarbari, Kamalpur, Khowai, and Khayerpur. Residences of Congress and CPI(M) supporters were indiscriminately attacked, and their properties were damaged.

Incidents of bombs being hurled were also reported. In one instance, miscreants burned down the private car of a CPI(M) worker in Kamalpur.

The BJP's offices in some locations, such as Kakraban in Gomati district, were ransacked and their belongings destroyed. The BJP has accused the Congress-CPI(M) coalition of being responsible for these raids and creating tension.