Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has rejected the allegations against his party workers for their alleged involvement in the violence that took place in parts of Tripura from March 02.

While speaking with reporters, the royal scion Debbarma has accused the CPIM, Congress, and BJP of the violence that took place in some pockets of Tripura since the declaration of the results on March 02.

“I have appealed to maintain peace and I don’t want any violence to be held in Tripura but in most of the areas of Tripura workers of CPIM and BJP clashed with each other”, said Pradyot.

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Claiming that the situation in tribal areas is peaceful and good, Pradyot said, “In Charilam Assembly Constituency under Sepahijala district allegations came against our party workers which is absolutely false as the violence are taking place between CPIM, Congress and BJP workers and in Jirania sub-division under West District yesterday I spoke with BJP MLA Sushanta Choudhury to hold a peace meeting”.

Appealing all his newly elected to work from people, Pradyot said, “Alone we have won in 13 seats from zero and now Tipra Motha is the second largest party and in coming days we will show how we run TTAADC. I want to tell my MLAs that we have to work for the people and the government of India should think can they ignore the 30% tribal population of Tripura and run the entire state they have to listen to our genuine demand”.

Pradyot’s reaction came after a series of violence has taken place, especially in Charilam, Bishalgarh of Sepahijala district, and in some parts of West District.