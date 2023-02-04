Royal scion and Chairman of Tipra Motha Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has sharply reacted on a statement of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after he appealed voters not to waste vote on Tipra Motha as it can't form government.

On Twitter, Pradyot asserted that Tipra Motha will win and he know it.

"Votes are never a waste Sir votes is a right ! In 1984 the two Elected BJP MPs were not a waste of votes it was the beginning . History is a good reminder of where we are today don't deny the tribals their constitutional rights . We will win and we know it", said Pradyot.

Sarma was addressing a party programme in favour of BJP candidate who is also BJP janajati Morcha state president Bikas Debbarma at Krishnapur Assembly Constituency in Khowai district.



“Tipra Motha may win in some seats but they can’t form government. They are not in Delhi also. Now what Tipra Motha is promising to people how they will work for them as they will be nowhere in Tripura or in Central? Giving vote to Tipra Motha and not giving vote is equal. They want to divide the state in two party which no one will support it. We will work for tribal’s education, job, employment and I want to clear that Tripura will be one state and will work for development of Tripura”, said Sarma.



Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 3 addressed a mass gathering ahead of the upcoming Tripura state election in the Krishnapur Assembly Constituency of Khowai district.

In the public gathering the NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the people of Tripura not to waste their vote for TIPRA Motha as the party won’t be able to form government in the poll-bound state.

Speaking to the media, Assam chief minister and NEDA convener said, "What is Tipraland...you have to divide Tripura to get Tipraland."

The NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the TIPRA Motha chief was in negotiation with the saffron party and also the BJP has also reached out to the Motha chief.

With a series of meetings held earlier in Guwahati, the BJP offered the TIPRA Motha the complete package for the development, language and also economy of the tribal people.

"BJP ready for any kind of devolution but do not ask to divide Tripura," said CM Sarma.

The NEDA convener also asserted that the TIPRA Motha's chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma family was the one who created Tripura and no more can divide Tripura.

"Division of Tripura is not acceptable to BJP," said the NEDA convener.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also remarked that the saffron party will sit in opposition but will not let Tripura divide but if TIPRA Motha's chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma thinks the tribal people should get power, devolution, and land rights then BJP is ready to sit for talks and sort out the issues.



Also read : Tripura: NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma ready to ally with TIPRA Motha but without 'Greater Tipraland'