Assam Chief Minister and NEDA Convener Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reiterated that there will be no talk with TIPRA Motha that will divide the state of Tripura as the state will remain united.

Sarma who arrived in Tripura this evening would chair a series of meetings with the BJP leadership on the formation of government and provide of minister berth.

Recently the election in the state has concluded in which BJP won 32 seats, CPIM won 11, Congress 3, TIPRA Motha in 13 and IPFT won one seat.

After arrival at MBB Airport, Sarma said that this was a great victory and reaffirmation of faith on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Karyakarta of Tripura worked very hard, and everyone is proud on them.

Also Read: Tripura election update: Manik Saha likely to take oath as Tripura CM on March 8

When asked about talks with TIPRA Motha which emerged as the second largest party in the state, Himanta said, “Tipra Motha has raised certain issues regarding the welfare of the tribal people. Without dividing the state of Tripura we are ready to sit down with them and we want to talk with them and we want to resolve the grievances of tribal people. But we can’t talk of greater Tipraland and Tripura will remain united. So within the greater Tripura, whatever needs to be talked, whatever needs to be addressed both the Central and state government will be ready”.

He further informed that on the 7th the oath-taking ceremony will be held in Meghalaya and on the 8th in Tripura.

“We have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the oath-taking ceremony”, said Sarma.

On recently held sporadic violence in Tripura the Assam Chief Minister said, “Tripura government looking at it and I am sure situation will be normal. After the election, it is democracy whoever wins or whoever loses. We should be one. In a democracy, there should not be post-poll violence and that is not a good thing Tripura government is looking at the issue”.