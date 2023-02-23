Tripura CPIM state committee Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on February 23 appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and harmony in the state after the election results and requested not to follow the violence of BJP which they did in the last five years.

While visiting the CPIM party office in Jirania which reopened today after five years, Jitendra said that this time in 2018, BJP has unleashed an attack on democracy.



“Like other places in Jirania also, people who are against democracy, working against constitutional rights and form government, have launched an attack in this party office. After five years, a success of the efforts of people of the state to restore democracy is coming ahead”, he said.

He alleged that many party offices were vandalized, and forcefully occupied by BJP and have now started reopening.

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“In the coming days, all the party offices will work again. People will participate in it. In the last five years, the office in Jirania was also closed and opened today. Our fight is not only against some people in power after launching an attack on Constitutional rights and throttling the democratic right. BJP has carried out violence across the state using Tripura as a laboratory. People of Tripura who fought following the election, are not only for Tripura but a fight against the BJP’s violence in the name of Hindu Rastra”, said the CPIM leader.

He however claimed that BJP has realized that they have lost their ground and for which they are provoking people.

“We have to be aware. We know how people came under attack since 2018 but we have made sure no such thing should occur after March 2 like in the last five years. We have to maintain peace, harmony, and tranquillity”, he added.