Post-poll violence has rocked various parts of Tripura as many as 16 incidents of post-poll violence were registered which 21 persons were arrested.

Addressing a press conference this evening, Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura Kiran Gitte said that on the 16th of February election was held and was continued till 10:55 PM.

“In 1682 polling stations poll was continued even after 4 PM. Around 2 lakh people were in the queue. The last poll took place in Toibandal in the Sepahijala district. We have deployed additional security for the strong rooms where three tiers of security deployed along with CCTV coverage”, said Gitte.

Gitte informed that political parties have demanded re-poll in two Assembly Constituencies including in Golaghati under West District and in Matabari Assembly Constituency under Gomati district.

“We have forwarded the demand before the Observers. The observers have reviewed the situation, and checked CCTV footage but didn’t find anything for which a repoll is necessary. So the observer didn’t recommend re-poll in these assembly constituencies”, he told reporters.

Also Read: Tripura: Post poll violence rocks Kumarghat area in Unakoti district

On the violence during the election, the CEO said that around 5 incidents like assault were registered which took place 200 meters away from polling stations.

“No incident took place inside polling stations during the poll. In these 5 incidents we have registered 6 FIRs”, he said.

On the post-poll violence, Gitte said in Dhalai, North, and in South no violence took place.

“In Khowai district one post-poll violence on Friday, in Gomati district two violence occurred one in Natunbazar and another one in Kakraban, In Kumarghat under Unakoti two incidents took place, two incidents took place in Ranirbazar and in Radhanagar under West District. The highest number of incidents took place in Sepahijala district where 9 incidents of post-poll violence took place including in Sonamura, Boxanagar, Dhanpur, Nalchar and in Bishalgarh”, said Gitte.

He said that altogether around 16 incidents of post-poll violence took place for which 16 FIRs were registered and 21 persons were arrested while notices were served to 200 persons.