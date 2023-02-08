Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 8 claimed that massive development works have been done in Tripura ever since the BJP came into power.

He said this while addressing a public gathering on February 8 at Rajnagar constituency in Tripura.

''The BJP party has worked for all-round development of the state and if voted to power, the party will deliver more in the next five years,'' he added.

Mentioning the significant task undertaken during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government, Rajnath Singh stated people residing near the borders do not face any problems as the Vajpayee’s government had set up fencing along the Tripura-Bangladesh border, a task which the Congress-CPI(M) party couldn’t do during their tenure in Tripura.

“I would love to extend my gratitude to the people of Tripura who helped BJP to defeat CPI(M) in 2018 and form government in the state,” Sing said.

“Our party had then coined a slogan ‘Chalo Paltai’, today I would love to coin yet another slogan ‘Chalo Sushan Ko Majboot Banai’. You have witnessed the Congress party working here in the state and CPI(M) also worked in the state during their tenure. There was a time when the state was marred with insurgency, rebellion, and terrorism. But after the entry of BJP, the situation here has changed for the better,” he added.

“BJP will tolerate no nonsense or criminal conspiracy in the state. If anyone is caught acting against the general public, will face a jail term,” he avowed.

He also that Tripura has always remained a backward state under CPM-Congress rule, but it has developed under BJP rule since 2018.



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