Candidate Name: Sudip Roy Barman

Party Name: Indian National Congress

Constituency: 6-Agartala Assembly constituency.

Early Life: He is from Agartala. He is 58 years old. His father's name is Samir Ranjan Roy Barman and he is married to Pinaki Roy Barman.

Education: He completed his B.E (Mechanical) from Calcutta University in the year 1989 then after LLB in the year 1992 from Tripura University

By profession, he is a Politician.

In this year's Assembly Election 2023, he will contest as an INC candidate from the 6-Agartala Assembly constituency.

Also Read: Tripura CPI(M) ready to withdraw nominations from 13 seat, appeals Congress to stick to agreement

This comes after on 7 February 2022, the Congress leader quit BJP and resigned from his MLA post.

On 8 February he joined the Indian National Congress in Delhi and again on 23 June 2022, he contested from the Agartala constituency and won on an INC ticket defeating his nearest rival BJP by more than 3500 votes.

In his controversy, on 19 December 2016, Barman snatched the silver mace belonging to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and ran off with it while INC and AITC MLAs were criticizing Forest Minister Naresh Jamatia over womanizing.

Again in 2012, he and his brother Sandip have beaten an on-duty Army Officer in front of the media for the latter wanted reimbursement of Tata Docomo, which the franchise has been taken by the Barman family in Agartala.

The Gross Total value of his moveable assets is Rs. 1.00 crore. He has 3 pending criminal records.

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Jitendra Chaudhury from 40-Sabroom Assembly constituency: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know about Jitendra Chaudhury political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from India Today NE

Candidate Name: Jitendra Chaudhury,

Party Name: CPI (M).

Constituency: 40-Sabroom Assembly constituency.

Early Life: He is from Agartala. He is 65 years old. His father's name is Late Matahari Chaudhury.

Education: He has completed his Higher Secondary Passed from Umakanta Academy School in the year 1980

By profession, he is a Political activist.

In this year's Assembly Election 2023, he will be contesting as CPI (M) candidate from the 40-Sabroom Assembly constituency.

The Gross Total value of his moveable assets is Rs. 7.31 lakh. He has 3 pending criminal record.