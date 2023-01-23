TIPRA supremo and former royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman on January 23 said that Tipra Motha Dal will finalize its candidates and will file the nomination within three to four days.

Sharing a video on social media site Facebook , Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman said that he is not at all ready to make an alliance with any political parties unless and untill he gets a written assurance. He further informed that there are so members in his own party who are suggesting him to make an alliance since it will have little benefits in the elections.



" I didn't form the farmy to ge that little benefits. Those suggesting and guiding me towards that path may leave the party." , he said.

He said that he didn't form the party to get any benefits or to betray his people and further added that his fight is for constituational protection and solution.

"We want constituational protection..we want constitutional solution.", he said.

"Today we are landless and to get back our land we will have to get the constituational rights.", he added. "Other political parties have power, fame and money but we have the trust and faith of our Tiprasa people.", Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman said.

The TIPRA MOTHA DAL supremo said that he cannot compromise and lie his people and warned other members of his party to leave of they are in the party for personal interest and gain.

"Our fight is not to make MLA. Our fight is for the 13 lakh Tiprasa people. Our fight is for future generation." , he added.

Earlier on January 19, While condemning the murder of Tipra Motha Dal worker, Pranajit Namasudra Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarman on January 19 said that he and his party are with his family and will provide all possible support to the family members. Debbarman said that Pranajit Namasudra was a warrior and his sacrifice will not be forgotten.

Sharing a live video on social media site Facebook Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarman said that violence is not at all acceptable in politics. He said the political violence divides society and this has led to the death of one of his worker.