Tipra Motha candidate Tapas Dey from Mohanpur Assembly Constituency has filed a complaint against the MLA of the assembly and also BJP candidate Ratan Lal Nath for allegedly resorting to all kinds of dirty tricks in the run-up to the polls.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura Kiran Gitte, Tapas Dey who was a Congressman said, "I, candidate of ‘Tipra Motha’ party in the Mohanpur assembly constituency (No-2), beg to inform your good self that the ruling BJP candidate of the constituency and the outgoing education minister Ratan Lal Nath has been resorting to all kinds of dirty tricks in the run-up to the polls".

Dey also alleged that Nath who is also Education Minister has been putting pressure on the tribal non-tribal voters through threats and intimidation to vote for him in the February 16 assembly polls, saying otherwise they will face the problem.

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"He has been doing this through his workers-all undesirable elements. Apart from this, he has also been distributing money among voters in both tribal-dominated areas as well as among non-tribal voters. This is sure to intensify in the coming elections.



Since the election commission is trying to ensure a free and fair election, I earnestly urge upon your good self to take appropriate action to stop such nefarious activities of Sri Ratan Lal Nath in the election campaign in the interest of free and fair polls on February 16", the letter of Dey reads.

He also said that this is all the more imperative because, on polling day, Ratan Lal Nath will try to prevent a large number of voters from casting ballots or pressing EVM buttons through his mafia elements.

"I request you to do the needful", the letter added.