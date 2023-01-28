Royal Scion and TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on January 28 took a dig at Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) saying that ‘Operation lotus is on’.

Pradyot on his Twitter wrote that he has been trying to call IPFT leaders since 11 AM however the leaders of the tribal party have not received his call.

“All the IPFT leaders are surprisingly not picking up their calls! Been waiting to hear from them since 11AM! Looks like Operation lotus is on !”, wrote Pradyot.

Earlier, Pradyot has written to IPFT to come together and form a unity for the betterment of the indigenous people of the state. Even the IPFT leaders have also met Pradyot at Guwahati and held a meeting.

Also Read: Tripura: Centre fails to give written assurance, TIPRA to contest alone in Assembly polls, says party chief Pradyot Debbarma

However, no concrete solution has come out from the meeting.

But sources said that as BJP didn’t declare 12 seats, IPFT is hoping for some and for this, the leaders are not receiving calls from the Motha chief.

After a series of talks with the ruling BJP at New Delhi, TIPRA Motha a regional political party of Tripura which emerged as a key political force in the poll-bound state has decided to contest alone as the saffron party reportedly failed to give any written assurance of the ‘constitutional solution’ of TIPRA Motha.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Royal Scion and Chairman of TIPRA Motha Padyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has said that there will be no alliance until and unless the government of India doesn’t give assurance in writing of their demand which is ‘Greater Tipraland’, till then there would be no alliance.

“There were many speculations that were circulating in media in last three days that TIPRA to go in the alliance. But I said earlier and today also I am saying that there will be no alliance until and unless the government of India doesn’t give assurance in writing of our constitutional solution, till then there would be no alliance”, said Pradyot.