In poll-bound Tripura, Tipra Motha released its poll manifesto on February 4.

Tipra Motha a regional political party which is ruling Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), has released its poll manifesto for the upcoming assembly election in the state.

Chairman of Tipra Motha Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma today claimed that his party is perhaps the first regional party in the state that has released a poll manifesto.

“This is for the first time one regional political party has released its poll manifesto. We feel it’s our duty to aware people of what we will do for Tripura if we are voted to power. Earlier not a single political party released such a thing earlier. We are talking about students, youths, development, press and etc”, said Pradyot.

Praydot’s manifesto was quite different from CPIM’s poll manifesto as no other parties have released their manifesto yet.

The regional party today has launched a mission named ‘Mission 150’.

“If Tipra Motha comes into power then within 5 months the party would fulfil 15 demands including public grievance redressal, empowerment of TTAADC, land patta allotment, creating of 20, 000 new jobs, village committee election, students credit card schemes”, said Praydot.

He also said that within this 5-month 24 hours health care facility, the formation of village level all women's task force, zero action against poverty, hunger, violence and drugs and a resolution against CAA in the state assembly.

Apart from these Tipra Motha has also promised to fulfil 20 promises that were included in the poll manifesto.

The manifesto was released by Royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma and other Tipra Motha leaders.

The TIPRA Motha is setting progressively inclusive peoples agenda to safeguard the identity and nation by taking care of the immediate priorities and concurrently keeping a broader vision of bigger and better tomorrow announced Mission 15 in 150 days.

1. Public Grievance Redressal: Speedy time-bound 'Public Grievances Redressal' by setting up a dedicated unit directly under Chief Minister's secretariat

2. Empowerment of TTAADC: Increased budgetary allocation, allotment of sufficient manpower, and fulfilment of all long-pending demands of the council administration

3. Land Patta Allotment: Allotment of land patta to all who have been deprived for decades

4. 20,000 New Job and Employment Opportunities in govt. as well as private sector

5. Bills in the state assembly to set up world-class centres of education like Tribal University, Sports University, Agriculture University, and Buddhist University

Also Read: Tripura: Pradyot Manikya Debbarma reacts on Assam CM's statement over Tipra Motha, says his party will win

6. Village Committee Elections: Conducting the long-due Village Committee (VC) elections without any further delay

7. Student Credit Card Scheme: Collateral-free education loan of upto Rs. 5 Lacs for graduation and higher studies

8. 24 Hrs. Health Care Facility: Availability of 24 Hrs. ambulance service in the village/ward and 24 Hrs. advance emergency medical services (OPD/ICU) 08 at every block HQ

9. Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Setting up a world-class hub to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in the region

10. Formation of a village-level all-women task force to tackle drug trafficking

11. 'Zero' (0) Action Plan: To attain Zero (0) Poverty, Zero (0) Hunger, Zero (0) Violence, Zero (0) Corruption, Zero (0) Drugs, Zero (0) Dropouts (from Schools), Zero Decease (because of lack of adequate medical facilities) in 5 Years

12. Door-Step Service Delivery of Govt. Scheme and Services: Appointment of 'Village/Ward Warriors' to establish household-level connect and ensure that no potential beneficiary is left out

13. Ten (10) long-pending demands of every assembly constituency (submitted by the local elected MLAs) to be fulfilled on priority

14. Socio-Economic Survey: Survey of all tribes, sub-tribes, castes, and all other communities in the state under the supervision of a dedicated high-level committee

15. Resolution against CAA in the state assembly