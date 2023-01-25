TIPRA Motha and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on January 25 asserted that till now the party has not discussed anything on seat sharing in the upcoming assembly election.

Taking to his social media handle, the Motha chief wrote, "Contrary to rumours there have been NO talks of seat sharing as reported with any party!"

Further Pradyot Kishore Debbarma added that the party have received intimation from the ministry of home affairs that they would like to talk to us about our demand for a constitutional solution to our demand for Greater Tipraland.

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"We have repeatedly said UNTIL we don't get a written assurance from GOI on the constitutional solution of our demand we will not go in for any alliance leave alone seat sharing," said the Motha chief.

The Motha chief has also urged people not to jump the gun and relax - as the party knows how to negotiate for our people to the maximum.

As per the sources, during the meeting, Pradyot discusses the demand for Greater TIPRA land and also negotiated for a state within the state.

North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too attended the meeting with Amit Shah and Pradyot.

Meanwhile, top TIPRA leaders have also rushed to Delhi.