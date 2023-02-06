Trinamool Congress candidate Pujan Biswas on February 5 late evening escaped from a deadly attack in the 7-Ramanagar Assembly Election which is the home turf of BJP MLA Surajit Datta.

Speaking with reporters, Pujan who is contesting from 7-Ramanagar Assembly Constituency from Trinamool Congress said that as the election is approaching, as a candidate of Trinamool Congress he has been doing door-to-door each and every day in 7-Ramanagar Assembly Constituency.

"On Sunday morning also I did my door to door and in the evening when I went to Border Gol Chakkar for campaigning purposes, BJP-backed unruly youths of around 70 people gheraoed me and threatened me to kill. They also pelted stones and used slang on me. I know all of them and filed a complaint with the Police and Election commission mentioning all of their names", said Pujan.

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He claimed that this attack on him proved how BJP is scared of TMC as the saffron party has lost its ground.

"Their deposit will be forfeited in this election. In front of people and police, such an incident took place. This is for the third time such attempts were made to attack me", he alleged.

While Trinamool Congress state president Pijjush Kanti Biswas said that Pujan has faced deadly attacks earlier also as he is receiving huge responses.

He also alleged that Pujan also received death threats.