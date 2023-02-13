All India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on February 13 lashed out at the BJP government in Tripura and said that the party is destroying the state and following the same trend of CPIM that ruled the state for over 25 years.

While addressing a mass gathering of Trinamool Congress in Boxanagar under Sepahijala district, Banerjee said grateful for the people who attended the gathering despite facing many obstacles from BJP.

“I want to thank them. Those who came today will eventually face threats from the ruling party. Since TMC stepped into the field of Tripura, party workers, and leaders are started coming under attack. TMC leaders were booked under fabricated and fake cases. And plotted so many incidents to prevent us from doing activities in Tripura but they failed and couldn’t”, alleged Abhishek.

He said that the people of Tripura have faced the misrule of CPIM, and Congress and then hoping for change voted BJP into power but nothing has changed.

“CPIM has destroyed the state in their 25 years but BJP has pushed Tripura back from development. Because of the presence of the Trinamool Congress in Tripura in 2022, BJP had to change its Chief Minister and in 2023 the government will change. The way CPIM destroyed the state, now BJP is also following the same trend”, claimed Banerjee.

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He also claimed that under the rule of the BJP Tripura is lagging behind in better education, health, law and order and etc.

“What Mamata Banerjee has promised and she did fulfil her promises now. In last week we released our poll promises and if TMC Voted to power then in the coming days we will provide Rs 500 to general and ST/SC Rs 1200, students' credit cards for studies, Rs 1000 financial aid for farmers which already started in west Bengal. In 2018 BJP promised to provide jobs to all unemployed but now that happened, not a single person received a job offer. The 10, 323 teachers are still living with the hope of a job and among them, 150 teachers died. They were deprived of everything by BJP. I believe this teacher will give the right lesson to BJP in February 16”, he said.

“You have seen CPIM, Congress, and also seen BJP now it’s time to TMC as this is the party that is fighting a standstill against them. I want to request you not to surrender before their redeyes, as long as TMC is here we will fight till our last breath. We will organize a larger movement against BJP in this state. BJP has fooled people by giving fake promises; people have lost all kinds of their civic rights. The party which curtailed each and every kind of freedom people should not cast vote for them. We have to fight for good governance, to restore rule of law. People have to fight for the Bengal model development”, he added.