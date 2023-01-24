Tripura unit of Trinamool Congress has made a list of 129 people which was sent to All India Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee for finalizing the candidates for contesting in the upcoming assembly poll slated to be held on February 16.

On January 24, the President of Trinamool Congress Pijush Kanti Biswas along with state in-charge Rajib Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev held a meeting with all the districts and block-level leaders for the upcoming election.

“Today we held an organizational meeting and discussed various issues related to the poll. After all the meetings we have sent the names of 129 people to the AITC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The candidates’ list will be announced by the party’s high command shortly”, said Rajib Banerjee.

On the candidate list, TMC state president Biswas said that after scrutinizing the applicant's names on several parameters including winning possibilities, integrity towards the party, acceptability among people, etc. the party has forwarded the list before the high command.



He further said All India Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will come to Tripura on February 2 or 3 for the election campaign.

“He will come here and hold meetings in Sonamura and Dharmanagar. A bunch of star campaigners are coming to campaign with him. A senior leader will act as an observer in each block. Our president Mamata Banerjee is coming on the 6th afternoon. We will welcome her at the airport. Mamata Banerjee's padayatra will start from Rabindra Bhavan. Besides, he will hold a public meeting near Rabindra Bhavan in Agartala after the march's completion, " said Biswas.