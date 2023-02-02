Like other political parties in Tripura, Trinamool Congress is also leaving no stone unturned in campaigning for the upcoming Assembly election slated to be held on February 16.

Ahead of the upcoming Tripura assembly elections, the All India Trinamool Congress candidates from various centres hit the streets with a day-long programme.



On this day, 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency candidate Pujan Biswas, the candidate of Town Bordowali constituency Ananta Banerjee, started the election campaign through a door-to-door campaign in the assembly.

They visited the common people throughout the day and took blessing them and assured them that people would support the candidates in the upcoming assembly elections.

Also Read: Tripura: Trinamool Congress announces names of 37-star campaigners, Mamata Banerjee to arrive on Feb 6

All India Trinamool Congress candidate and Tripura Pradesh Youth Trinamool Congress president Santanu Saha continued the day-long public relations program in the Banmalipur assembly constituency today.

An important election strategy meeting for the upcoming assembly elections was held yesterday with all the leaders of the district in the presence of MP Sushmita Deb at the TMC party office in Teliamura at Khowai.

Besides, more than 500 voters from North Tripura's Kadamtala Kurti assembly constituency left the BJP, CPIM and Congress parties and joined the All India Trinamool Congress.

A host of Trinamool Congress stars campaigners including prominent Trinamool Congress leaders will be arriving in the poll-bound Tripura for campaigning.

All India Trinamool Congress announced the names of star campaigners for the upcoming assembly elections on February 1.

In this context, Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress tweeted, "New era of development is coming to Tripura following @MamataOfficial's ideology. Several top leaders of TMC are going to campaign in Tripura with a message of change ahead of the assembly elections”.

All India Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee and All India Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee are going to arrive in the state on February 6 and 7 for the upcoming assembly elections.