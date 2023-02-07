West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee begun her Mega Padyatra at Agartala, February 7, for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Tripura.

Mamata Banerjee was accompanied by TMC leaders along with party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the Padyatra.

The Mega Padyatra started from Rabindra Bhavan in Agartala, with Mamata Banerjee flanked by hundreds of supporters during the Padyatra.

Calling Tripura her 'second home', Mamata Banerjee while speaking to the reporters on February 6 said that the state gives her the freedom to eat, speak and dress like Bengalis did.

Training guns on BJP, TMC said that it is playing "double standard games" as the party dismissed the demand for Greater Tipraland demand in Tripura while demanding separate statehood for North Bengal.

Exuding confidence on the party candidates contesting the upcoming Tripura Assembly Elections, the TMC supremo further stated that the party has always protested against the atrocities committed by BJP. The party chief said that she will be highlighting the atrocities of the BJP party on February 7.



Also read : Tripura is my second home says Mamata Banerjee after arrival in poll-bound state