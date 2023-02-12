Ahead of the February 16 elections Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha holds a roadshow in Agartala.

Ahead of the road show the Home Minister asked the electorates to give another five years to the BJP, stating that the "Jodi" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manik Saha will make Tripura a prosperous state.

He said that Tripura is faced with “triple trouble” from the Congress, CPI(M) and Tipra Motha in the ensuing assembly elections, and only a double-engine BJP government can protect the state from it.

Shah also said that the Left, which betrayed tribals for long in Tripura, is now projecting a tribal leader as the chief ministerial face to “dupe” people.

While addressing a massive rally in Charilam Assembly Constituency from where Tripura’s Deputy Chief Minister is contesting Amit Shah claimed that CPIM, Congress and Tipra Motha is working to oust BJP in a move to bring back ‘jungle raaj’ here in Tripura.

“Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and PM Modi both are together working to move Tripura forward while CPIM, Congress and TIPRA Motha are trying to oust BJP in a move to bring jungle raaj again. Voting for Congress means vote for CPIM and voting for Motha means defeating BJP to bring CPIM again. CPIM wiped out from world while Congress from this country”, said Shah.

Earlier on January 5, Amit Shah attended two Rath Yatras - one from North Tripura's Dharmanagar and another from South Tripura's Sabroom.Recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda was on his visit to the state where he also addressed the public rally in Amarpur in the Gomati district.The party is preparing itself to register another win in Tripura and has struck an alliance with its former ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) which has fielded its candidates at five assembly seats.For the elections at 60 Assembly seats in the northeastern state, which are slated to be held on February 16, the BJP has fielded 55 candidates.