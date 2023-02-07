The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on February 7 said that both the CPIM and Congress, ruled Tripura for more than 40 years but corruption, violence and drugs pulled back the region.

Speaking with the media, the union minister said that under decades of misrule by the Congress, the Northeast including Tripura suffered immensely as it lagged in development, and lacked in opportunities for its people.

Espousing the good work done by the party in Tripura, the senior BJP leader Sonowal said, “Tripura has also come out of this shadow of neglect, along with the rest of the Northeast, due to the progressive steps undertaken by the Modi government. Under decades of misrule by Congress, the Northeast suffered immensely as it lagged in development, and lacked opportunities for its people. Due to policy paralysis of the Congress government, the region could not move into the right path of growth & development. Under Modi ji, the policies like transformation via transportation, and Act East Policy made a tremendous impact in Tripura & the Northeast as transportation networks in rail, road, waterways, airways and information technology underwent a massive uplift, facilitating growth & development in the region. Both, the CPM & Congress, ruled Tripura for more than 40 years but corruption, violence & drugs pulled back the region.

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The people of Tripura suffered a lot until the BJP government came to power. Having won the goodwill of the people, I am confident that BJP will retain Tripura in the forthcoming elections as the people continue to embark on this path of transformation through peace and development.”

He further said BJP always work towards development for all sections of society which ensures safety and security in the country.

“Tripura also enjoyed peace and development along with the rest of India since 2014”, claimed Sonowal.

On the occasion, Sonowal also unveiled a report on the transformation of Tripura by the BJP-led government since assuming office. The report titled “Badlao Jo Hum Lekar Aaye” was prepared by the Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC). The event was also attended by Dr Sumit Bhasin, Director, PPRC; the National Spokesperson of BJP & MP, Dr Syed Zafar Islam and the National Spokesperson of BJP, Sardar R.P. Singh.