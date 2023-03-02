Amidst the counting and soon after the declaration of results, Tripura has witnessed sporadic incidents in many parts of the state and as many as 20 BJP workers allegedly came under attack.

During the violence Teliamura Sub-divisional Police officer Prasun Kanti Tripura also sustained head injuries.

Sources said that violence took place in parts of Santirbazar of the South district, in Teliamura and Chakmaghat of the Khowai district and in the Bishalgarh sub-division in the Sepahijala district.

In Teliamura, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer Prasun Kanti Tripura who sustained head injuries said that during the counting of votes some supporters of Tipra Motha attacked the BJP mandal office.

He said that they also vandalized the car parked in front of the party office.“The Tipra motha-sponsored miscreants also attacked Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries. When I went forward to deal with the situation, they all of a sudden attacked on me and on my bodyguards. I received head injuries and my bodyguards also received hand and head injuries”, said the officials.

Meanwhile, miscreants hurled bombs at a house in front of Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Magistrat's office during counting.

The BJP winning candidate Susanata Deb told India Today NE that Tipra Motha workers when they were crossing the mandal office, all of a sudden attack on the party office by vandalizing it and launching unprovoked attacks on BJP workers following which around 10 party workers came under attack.

On the other hand, the supporters of Tipra Motha launched an attack on Shantirbazar sub-divisional Magistrate office and have vandalized various things in the office. Security personnel resorted to baton charge to bring the situation under control. Also, there are reports of attacks in several places.

The President of BJP's South District Krishan Morcha alleged that Tipra motha party workers and CPI(M) workers attacked the BJP workers after seeing the victory of the BJP in the Shantirbazar Assembly constituency. He said that the supporters of the two opposition parties vandalized the bike and attacked the BJP supporters. 15 BJP workers were injured in this attack and are undergoing treatment at Hospital and two have been referred.